Left Menu

Pre-call COVID-19 awareness messages critical in fight against pandemic: Dhotre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:45 IST
Pre-call COVID-19 awareness messages critical in fight against pandemic: Dhotre
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The pre-call COVID-19 awareness messages have played a critical role in fight against the pandemic, and TRAI, which received few complaints against these messages, has held that the announcement has been made in public interest, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The coronavirus-related awareness messages aimed at leveraging pre-caller tunes for maximum public outreach is considered ''indispensable'' in the fight against COVID-19, and the ministry would consider removing this message at ''appropriate time'', Minister of State for Communications and IT, Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He was replying to a question on whether COVID-19 awareness messages - that are played before a phone call - are creating inconvenience to mobile users or have outlined their relevance.

''TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has received few complaints/representations against these messages. However, TRAI has stated that pre-call announcement has been made in public interest...The ministry would consider removing this message at appropriate time,'' Dhotre said.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019 took the world by surprise, and people across the country had to be reached out immediately with messages of Do's and Don'ts to enable breaking the chain of transmission, he said.

The idea of using pre-caller tunes for outreach at the shortest possible time was conceived at the time of outbreak of COVID-19, keeping in view the larger public interest, and the message disseminated via the caller tune has, since then, changed several times based on changed circumstances and requirements, he said.

''The pre-caller tune has played a critical role in reaching important messages timely across the length and breadth of the country... As such it is considered indispensable in the fight against COVID-19,'' Dhotre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians will receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says

The Palestinians will receive on Thursday 10,000 doses of Russias Sputnik V vaccine to help jumpstart their inoculation campaign, officials said.Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila told Voice of Palestine Radio the supply would be enoug...

PSL 2021: Fans up to 20 pc of stadium capacity allowed

The upcoming sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League PSL will see the return of fans in the stadium as 20 per cent of crowd capacity has been allowed for the tournament which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March...

Laugh, but not too hard: New Super Bowl advertisers keep it light in pandemic

In a teaser ad Uber Eats released ahead of the Super Bowl, actor Mike Myers, reprising his role as Wayne from Waynes World, tells sidekick Garth what is on everybodys mind 2020, man, that was a great year...not.The food delivery app and oth...

FEATURE-'Hoping and praying': Tampa eyes Super Bowl windfall despite COVID-19 crunch

This Sundays Super Bowl in Tampa will hardly rake in as much revenue as in past years but it is a welcome salve for Floridas third-largest city, with local businesses grateful for any windfall during a pandemic.Last years Super Bowl, 280 mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021