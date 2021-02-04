BEML, NAL to jointly develop 2-seater trainer aircraft

BEML, NAL to jointly develop 2-seater trainer aircraftPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:32 IST
BEML Limited has signed an MoU with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for joint development in the areas of advanced composites and autoclaves, mini-unmanned aerial vehicles, design & analysis of aircraft structure and systems.
BEML also teamed with NAL for joint development of two seater trainer aircraft through transfer of technology, according to a BEML statement.
''This will help BEML increase its footprint in the aerospace sector,'' the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)