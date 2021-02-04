Governor takes dig at Maharashtra govt over job for athlete

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has taken potshots at the state government over not giving job to long-distance runners and Asian Games medallist Kavita Raut, saying there is ''something wrong somewhere''.

The governor, who has in the past been critical of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on certain issues, made the remarks on Wednesday at an event in Nashik district.

Asked about the governor's comments, state DeputyChief Minister Ajit Pawar told reporters here on Thursday that he will gather information on this and the MVA government will definitely look into the problem if there is any.

Raut (hailing from Nashik) was among eight sportspersons whom the state government offered jobs in 2016.

Koshyari said Raut has a job in the Oil and NaturalGas Corporation in Dehradun, a posting which people vie for.

''But, she wants to live in her village and serve there. I wrote to the sports minister (Sunil Kedar). He told me that he would give a job to Kavita,'' the governor said.

But, she is saying she has not got the job yet, hesaid.

''The governor talked about it, the minister too talkedabout (giving the job). Still, she did not get it. So, thereis something wrong somewhere,'' Koshyari said.

He assured Raut that she will be given the job.

It will take some time because the ''government worksin a way that people create some or the other problems'', thegovernor said.

How will they (sportspersons) work if you are notgoing to encourage them? he asked.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Pawar, who is also Maharashtra'sfinance minister, said the state government has in the pastgiven jobs to sportspersons.

He recalled that the government provided Rs 50 lakhassistance to athletes preparing for Olympics and also gave Rs1 crore reward to those who brought laurels to the country.

''Now, what the governor speaks is his right. But Iwill take information. If there is any problem anywhere, we inthe Maha Vikas Aghadi, be it the chief minister (UddhavThackeray), myself, Kedar or (minister of state for sports)Aditi (Tatkare), we will look into it,'' Pawar said.

