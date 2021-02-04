Left Menu

South Central Railway gets Rs 7,222 cr in 2021-22 budgetary allocations for infra works

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:27 IST
South Central Railway gets Rs 7,222 cr in 2021-22 budgetary allocations for infra works
Representative image

The South Central Railway (SCR)has been sanctioned Rs 7,222 crore in 2021-22 budget asagainst Rs 7,024 crore allocated for previous financial year,towards important infrastructure works, the SCR said here onThursday.

''The budget outlay for important infrastructure works isas follows. South Central Railway has been sanctioned Rs 7,222crores for 2021-22 compared to Rs 7,024 crores last year,'' SCRGeneral Manager Gajanan Mallya said.

The works include doubling, third line and bypass linelaying, requiring a total budgetary grant of Rs 4,238 crores.

For new lines, the total budgetary grant includingCapital, Deposit, Extra budgetary resources is Rs 2,195 crore,he noted.

For electrification works, the budgetary grant is Rs 617crores, while for traffic facilities it is Rs 173 crore, hesaid.

He was addressing a virtual press conference to highlightthe budgetary allocations in 2021-22 for SCR.

The budget allocations for some of the important safetyrelated works during 2021-22 are Rs 672 crores for Road SafetyWorks (Level Crossings, Bridges and ROB/RUB), Rs 374 Croresfor construction of road over/under bridges on goldenquadrilateral/diagonal routes, according to a SCR release.

On state-wise allocation, it said Rs 2,420 crore has beenprovided for infrastructure projects and safety works, fallingfully or partly in Telangana in 2021-22, which is 118 per centmore than the average of 2014-20 (Rs 1110 Cr per year).

The total budget allocation for infrastructure projectsand safety works, falling fully or partly in Andhra Pradesh,in 2021-22 is Rs 5,812 crore which is 105 per cent more thanthe average of 2014-20 (Rs 2830 cr per year), it added.

