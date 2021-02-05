Left Menu

J-K LG calls for executing smart city projects expeditiously

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:20 IST
J-K LG calls for executing smart city projects expeditiously
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Calling for executing smart city projects expeditiously in Jammu and Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday passed specific directions for completion of development works within timelines.

He said the vision behind ambitious projects is to transform Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities.

The Lt Governor was chairing a high-level meeting of administrative secretaries, experts on smart city projects and other stakeholders here at the civil secretariat, an official statement said.

Stressing on timely completion of the smart city projects, he passed specific directions to the officers concerned for the completion of the projects within the set timelines without any delay.

"The vision behind the ambitious projects is to transform Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities with a dedicated focus on improving infrastructure and services, increasing mobility and enhancing the administrative efficiency," Sinha said.

On the occasion, experts from the Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd explained the details and gave suggestions for the development of the Tawi River Front on the lines of Sabarmati River Front, besides flood control measures to be taken, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene voices regret over remarks as punishment looms

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed regret on Thursday for some of her incendiary remarks but failed to apologize for supporting violence against Democrats, as she faced punishment in the U.S. House of Representatives....

Canada's Trudeau says scope for closer U.S.-Canada integration on EVs, critical mineral supply

Canada and the United States can collaborate more closely on manufacturing electric vehicles and on supplying critical minerals needed to make batteries for cars and other clean technologies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.T...

Biden says he told Putin: U.S. no longer 'rolling over'

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call last week that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russian activities are over.Biden brought up a host of U.S. concerns with...

Soccer-El-Shahat long-range strike guides Al Ahly to 1-0 win over Al Duhail

Egyptian giants Al Ahly booked a place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on Thursday after winger Hussein El-Shahats long-range finish earned them a hard-fought 1-0 victory over local Qatari champions Al Duhail. Al Ahly striker Walter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021