A major fire broke out at ascrapyard in suburban Mankhurd here on Friday, in which a 40-year-old fire brigade officer suffered minor injuries duringthe firefighting operation, officials said.The blaze erupted in Mandala, a slum-dominated area inthe eastern suburb, around 2.45 pm, they said.The fire broke out in the scrapyard, where severalthings like plastic objects, tins and wooden material werekept.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:46 IST
Major fire at Mumbai scrapyard, fire officer injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out at ascrapyard in suburban Mankhurd here on Friday, in which a 40-year-old fire brigade officer suffered minor injuries duringthe firefighting operation, officials said.

The blaze erupted in Mandala, a slum-dominated area inthe eastern suburb, around 2.45 pm, they said.

''The fire broke out in the scrapyard, where severalthings like plastic objects, tins and wooden material werekept. It was tagged a 'level-3' (major) fire,'' a fire brigadeofficial said.

Sixteen fire engines, 11 water tankers are engaged inthe firefighting operation, which is still on, he said.

''Station officer of fire brigade Harish Nadkarsuffered minor injuries during the firefighting operation andhe was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital at Govandi. His conditionis stable,'' the official added.

There are several scrap godowns in Mandala area, whichis located close to the dumping ground.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the spot to takestock of the firefighting operation.

''Efforts are being made to ensure that the fire doesnot spread to nearby hutmets,'' she said.

The place where the fire broke out is located on theMumbai suburban district collector's land, she said.

''Complaints had been registered with the collectoroffice by the civic body's K-West ward officer and localcorporator from time to time about the illegal storage of oilbarrels at the place,'' Pednekar said.

''Even action had been taken against in this connectionwith the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) andthe police in the past, but the local land mafia again set uptheir dens as soon as the authorities return,'' the mayor said.

According to fire brigade, a fire is tagged level-3,when at least 12 fire engines are engaged in firefighting.

There are total five levels of fire and 'Brigade call'is the highest level of emergency, the officials said.

