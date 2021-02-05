Left Menu

Tiny chameleon a contender for title of smallest reptile

They are obviously camouflaged and they move very slowly. Glaw and his colleagues performed a CT scan of the female and discovered that it harbored two eggs, confirming that it was an adult.For the male, the researchers took a close look at its well-developed genitals, which in chameleons come in pairs known as hemipenes.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:11 IST
Tiny chameleon a contender for title of smallest reptile
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

It fits on a human fingertip, but this chameleon could make a big splash.

Scientists from Madagascar and Germany say a newly discovered species of chameleon is a contender for the title of world's smallest reptile.

Frank Glaw, who was part of the international team of researchers that classified the new species and named it Brookesia nana said the body of the male specimen appeared to be just 13.5-millimeters-long (a little more than a 1/2-inch.) That's at least 1.5 millimeters smaller than the previous record holder, another member of the Brookesia family.

Glaw, a reptile expert at the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology in Munich, said the tiny male and a slightly larger female were spotted on a mountainside by a local guide during a 2012 expedition.

"You really have to get down on your knees to find them," Glaw told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Friday. "They are obviously camouflaged and they move very slowly." Glaw and his colleagues performed a CT scan of the female and discovered that it harbored two eggs, confirming that it was an adult.

For the male, the researchers took a close look at its "well-developed" genitals, which in chameleons come in pairs known as hemipenes. They found that the genitals of the Brookesia nana specimen were almost one=fifth of its body size, possibly to allow it to mate with the larger female. "I have few doubts it's an adult male,'' Glaw said. ''If we had a pair mating it would obviously be better proof." Confirming Brookesia nana as the smallest reptile species will require finding more of them, which might take several years, he said.

The team's research was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Chameleons are threatened by deforestation on Madagascar, which is home to numerous species.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen gov't says willing to work with Biden to end Saudi war

Yemens foreign minister said his government will work with President Joe Bidens administration to end the war in the Arab worlds poorest country.Still, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak insisted the countrys Houthi rebels and their Iranian backers rem...

U.S. House expected to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid package

President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers neared passage of a budget plan that would allow them to muscle it through in the coming weeks wit...

Over 90k samples archived so far in 17 national COVID-19 bio-repositories: Govt

A total of 90,361 samples of serum, nasopharyngeal swab, plasma and peripheral blood mononuclear cells have been archived so far across the 17 national COVID-19 bio-repositories, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday....

Govt slashes circle rates by 20 pc for properties across all categories of areas in Delhi

People eyeing a home in posh localities of Delhi like Vasant Kunj and Gold Links will have to pay over Rs 1.5 lakh less on per square metre of land as the government slashed circle rates by 20 percent for properties across all categories of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021