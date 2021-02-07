50-100 people working at power project missing; 2 bodies recovered: U'khand DGP

An estimated 50-100 personnel working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni area of Uttarakhand are missing following which search and rescue operations have been launched, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Sunday after a glacier broke leading to a flash flood in Chamoli district. Kumar told PTI that at least two bodies have been recovered, while some injured have been rescued after state disaster response forces reached the affected areas.

He said the power project at Tapovan-Reni has been swept away completely.

''The situation is under control now. There is a dam at Srinagar and it has contained the flow. The power project has taken the damage.'' ''Our preliminary estimate is that 50-100 people who were working in and around the power project are missing,'' the state police chief said.

The teams had reached the spot very quickly from Joshimath (about 20 minutes distance) and they rescued some injured while two bodies were also found, he said.

''We will be able to give you a clear picture by the evening,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)