Left Menu

50-100 people working at power project missing; 2 bodies recovered: U'khand DGP

Kumar told PTI that at least two bodies have been recovered, while some injured have been rescued after state disaster response forces reached the affected areas.He said the power project at Tapovan-Reni has been swept away completely.The situation is under control now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 15:04 IST
50-100 people working at power project missing; 2 bodies recovered: U'khand DGP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An estimated 50-100 personnel working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni area of Uttarakhand are missing following which search and rescue operations have been launched, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Sunday after a glacier broke leading to a flash flood in Chamoli district. Kumar told PTI that at least two bodies have been recovered, while some injured have been rescued after state disaster response forces reached the affected areas.

He said the power project at Tapovan-Reni has been swept away completely.

''The situation is under control now. There is a dam at Srinagar and it has contained the flow. The power project has taken the damage.'' ''Our preliminary estimate is that 50-100 people who were working in and around the power project are missing,'' the state police chief said.

The teams had reached the spot very quickly from Joshimath (about 20 minutes distance) and they rescued some injured while two bodies were also found, he said.

''We will be able to give you a clear picture by the evening,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man United's Tuanzebe suffers more online racist abuse

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse on social media once again following Saturdays 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League. Tuanzebe, 23, did not start the game at Old Trafford but came on as a late su...

Nitish calls Uttarakhand CM to enquire about flood situation, offers support

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Sunday called his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra SinghRawat over phone and enquired about the flood situation in thenorthern state, an official release here said.He offered support to Rawat in this hou...

Iran's leader: US must lift sanctions before return to deal

Irans supreme leader says the US must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to the nuclear deal with Western powers, state TV reported Sunday.The televised comments mark Ayatollah Ali Khameneis first since the inauguration of Presid...

Have assured Uttarakhand CM of all assistance: Jal Shakti minister

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all assistance, after a massive glacial burst led to flash floods in Chamoli district.He s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021