Have assured Uttarakhand CM of all assistance: Jal Shakti minister

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all assistance, after a massive glacial burst led to flash floods in Chamoli district.

He said the ministry is keeping an eye on all the possible developments.

"A glacier has broken off in Uttarakhand & breach of a barrage has been reported. I have spoken to the CM Sh. Trivendra Singh Rawat ji and assured him of all assistance. We are keeping an eye on all possible developments. Praying for everyone's safety!," Shekhawat tweeted.

More than 150 labourers working in a power project are feared dead, officials said after a glacier ruptured at Joshimath, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of this ecologically fragile Himalayan region.

Homes were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainside in a raging torrent. An alert was sounded due to fears of damage to human settlements downstream and many villages have been evacuated.

