Cold wave condition likely to return in 6 Odisha districts: IMD

After a slight rise inminimum temperature in many parts of Odisha on Sunday, thecold wave condition is likely to return in at least sixdistricts in the next 24 hours, the India MeteorologicalDepartment (IMD) said.

G Udaygiri and Phulbani recorded a minimum temperatureat 5.4 degrees Celsius and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively,followed by Kirei in Sundergarh (9 degrees Celsius).

All other stations reported a minimum temperatureabove 10 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recordedminimum temperature of 14.8 and 17.4 degrees Celsiusrespectively, it said.

The IMD said in its bulletin that the minimumtemperature observed a marked rise at one or two places overthe districts of south interior Odisha with no large changeelsewhere.

While the highest maximum temperature, 33.5 degreesCelsius, was recorded at Bhubaneswar, the lowest minimumtemperature, 8.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Phulbani inthe plains of Odisha, it said.

''Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at oneor two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi,Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh during next 24hours,'' the IMD said in its warning.

On the possible impact, it said that cold is tolerablebut may cause a mild health concern for infants and elderlypeople.

The IMD also suggested that people stay indoors duringthe night and early morning in view of the cold conditions,and make arrangements to keep livestock in shaded or indoorareas.

The Special Relief Commissioner's office in a letterto district collectors asked them to take steps to deal withthe cold wave situation.

