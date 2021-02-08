Cold wave conditions in some MP areas till Tue morning: IMD

Left Menu

Nine districts of Madhya Pradesh, including capital Bhopal and Jabalpur, are likely to witness cold wave conditions till Tuesday morning, after which it will start easing, a senior India Meteorological Department official said on Monday. Betul, Khandwa and Khargone witnessed cold wave conditions during the day, while districts of Indore, Shahdoland Hoshangabad divisions recorded minimum temperatures below normal, said IMD Bhopals senior meteorologist PK Saha. Maximum temperatures in MP started rising marginally today.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:47 IST
Nine districts of Madhya Pradesh, including capital Bhopal and Jabalpur, are likely to witness cold wave conditions till Tuesday morning, after which it will start easing, a senior India Meteorological Department official said on Monday.

Betul, Khandwa and Khargone witnessed cold wave conditions during the day, while districts of Indore, Shahdoland Hoshangabad divisions recorded minimum temperatures below normal, said IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist PK Saha.

''Maximum temperatures in MP started rising marginally today. The minimum temperatures too are expected to go up marginally from Tuesday. The maximum temperature in Bhopalrose from 24.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday to 26 degrees Celsius on Monday,'' he said.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in Raisen and Umaria districts.

He said cold wave conditions will start easing from Tuesday onwards.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

