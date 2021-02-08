Motorists on highway warned of wild elephants

Udhagamandalam, Feb 8 (PTI): The Forest Department onMonday warned motorists on the Manjoor-Coimbatore highway ofmovement of a herd of wild elephants.

The 50-km stretch between Manoor-Coimbatore runs through aforest. Therefore, there would be elephants, tigers, leopardsand bears moving about, the department said in a pressrelease here.

With 42 hairpin bends, the road is used by a large numberof vehicles from Kerala and Coimbatore.

There was a problem for the vehicle-users over the last twodays following elephants roaming around in herds, thedepartment said.

In view of this, the motorists should take care whiledriving down the highway, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)