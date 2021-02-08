Left Menu

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:47 IST
Motorists on highway warned of wild elephants

Udhagamandalam, Feb 8 (PTI): The Forest Department onMonday warned motorists on the Manjoor-Coimbatore highway ofmovement of a herd of wild elephants.

The 50-km stretch between Manoor-Coimbatore runs through aforest. Therefore, there would be elephants, tigers, leopardsand bears moving about, the department said in a pressrelease here.

With 42 hairpin bends, the road is used by a large numberof vehicles from Kerala and Coimbatore.

There was a problem for the vehicle-users over the last twodays following elephants roaming around in herds, thedepartment said.

In view of this, the motorists should take care whiledriving down the highway, it said.

