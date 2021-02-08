Swachh Bharat Mission a priority, will ensure toilets for eveyone: UP minister

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary on Monday said the Swachh Bharat Mission is a priority for the state government and the construction of community toilets will ensure that no one is deprived of the basic facility.He also claimed that the work carried out by his department in the past four years of the BJP rule in the state is being praised across the country.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: swachhbharaturban.gov.in

He also claimed that the work carried out by his department in the past four years of the BJP rule in the state is being praised across the country. Giving a detailed account of the works done by his department, Chaudhary said the construction of community toilets at public places is continuing to ensure that no one was deprived of this basic facility. Referring to the Swachh Bharat Mission, the minister said it was started in 2014 and on coming to power in the state in 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government included it in its top priorities. ''Uttar Pradesh achieved the first spot in the construction of 'izzat ghars' (toilets)," the minister claimed. Elaborating on the achievements of his government, he said in the villages on the banks of the Ganga, cleanliness drives were carried out due to which the spread of diseases was checked.

