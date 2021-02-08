Left Menu

Warmest January in 62 years: IMD

The month was the warmest in 121 years, with 22.33 degrees Celsius in south India, followed by 22.14 degrees Celsius in 1919 and 21.93 degrees Celsius in 2020 as the second and third warmest months.Central India was the warmest 14.82 degrees Celsius in the last 38 years after 1982 14.92 degrees Celsius, while 1958 with 15.06 degrees Celsius was the warmest in the 1901-2021 period.However, the maximum temperatures in January were below normal, the IMD said.An analysis for 1901-2021 shows that the all-India average minimum temperature in January 2021 was 14.78 degrees Celsius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:35 IST
Warmest January in 62 years: IMD

The minimum temperature recorded in the country in January was the warmest for the month in 62 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

South India was particularly warm. The month was the warmest in 121 years, with 22.33 degrees Celsius in south India, followed by 22.14 degrees Celsius in 1919 and 21.93 degrees Celsius in 2020 as the second and third warmest months.

Central India was the warmest (14.82 degrees Celsius) in the last 38 years after 1982 (14.92 degrees Celsius), while 1958 with 15.06 degrees Celsius was the warmest in the 1901-2021 period.

However, the maximum temperatures in January were below normal, the IMD said.

An analysis for 1901-2021 shows that the all-India average minimum temperature in January 2021 was 14.78 degrees Celsius. The January of 1958 recorded a similar monthly minimum temperature.

The January of 1919 recorded 15 degrees Celsius and it remains the warmest January so far.

''So January 2021 has also become the warmest in 62 years after 1958,'' the IMD said.

The spatial temperature pattern over India shows that the average monthly maximum temperatures in January 2021 were below normal by two to four degrees Celsius across the Indo-Gangetic plain.

Pockets over south Punjab and north Haryana, Bihar recorded temperatures three-four notches below normal, while it was above normal over the eastern parts of central India and the northeastern states.

The monthly average minimum temperatures were below normal by one or two notches only over a smaller area of the country covering Saurashtra and Kutch, Kashmir and parts of west Rajasthan, while it was warmer over most parts of India, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak police kill 1, arrest 5 terrorists in Karachi

Pakistani police have killed one and arrested five suspected terrorists who were planning a major terror attack in Karachi after carrying out a raid in the metropolitan city.The Counter-Terrorism Department CTD of the Sindh Police killed an...

Sports News Roundup: Australian Open day one; Jimmy Butler helps Heat knock off Knicks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win on home fieldTom Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giv...

UPDATE 5-Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 bln bet, car payments pledge

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payme...

Kerala: 7 including CPIM leaders named in chargesheet in misappropriation of flood relief fund

The Crime Branch on Monday submitted the chargesheet in the case of misappropriation of the flood relief fund at the Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha at Ernakulam district. Seven persons have been named accused including Communist Party of I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021