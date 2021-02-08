Left Menu

'The spring will be ours' - freed protesters in Russia say ready to march again

Anti-Kremlin protesters freed from detention in Russia say they are ready to keep demonstrating and have lost their fear of the authorities. Police detained more than 11,000 people during three unsanctioned protests over the past weeks calling for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, jailed for parole violations he denied.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:00 IST
'The spring will be ours' - freed protesters in Russia say ready to march again

Anti-Kremlin protesters freed from detention in Russia say they are ready to keep demonstrating and have lost their fear of the authorities.

Police detained more than 11,000 people during three unsanctioned protests over the past weeks calling for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, jailed for parole violations he denied. Navalny allies have put protests on hold for now until warmer weather and say they are focused on trying to achieve a breakthrough at a parliamentary election in the autumn.

Some of those detained for taking part in the protests said they were ready to take to the streets again when the time was right. "We need to keep fighting, it's impossible to scare us," Artem Medvedev, a 32-year-old marketing specialist, told Reuters minutes after being freed after five days in a detention centre outside Moscow.

"Amazing people are kept here and they only strengthened their beliefs. It was a mistake by people in power to hold us here all together," he said. With jails overwhelmed, Medvedev, with hundreds of other protesters, was transported to a facility near the village of Sakharovo outside Moscow, usually used as an immigration detention centre.

POOR CONDITIONS Protesters said conditions were poor and many were forced to spend nights in police buses before being jailed and then hours in overcrowded stuffy cells before being found beds.

One video sent to Reuters by Darya Stebletsova, an arrested protester, showed a rusty sink and a hole in the floor, used as a toilet. Another protester, Veniamin, 54, said his cell only got access to soap, toilet paper and toothbrushes on the third day of his five-day arrest.

The Kremlin has acknowledged overcrowding and problems with finding proper jails for protesters due to the large number of arrests, but has blamed the demonstrators for ignoring warnings against taking part in illegal protests. It has said any future protests would also be illegal, if unsanctioned in advance by the authorities, and would be handled by the police in the same way.

Outside, relatives and friends of the arrested protesters and volunteers waited for days to be able to pass them clothes, food, water and cigarettes. Andrei Prokofiyev, a member of a Moscow municipal council, brought supplies for jailed activists. He said he had spent 14 hours waiting.

"Is there panic in the Kremlin? ... Why are there so many illegal detentions? ... In terms of public opinion, it will work against the authorities," he said. Boris Krit, the father of one of the arrested protesters, was waiting outside the jail for the release of his son.

He likened the opposition's decision to put protests on hold to the strategy employed by the Polish Solidarity protest movement against communism in the 1980s. "The winter is yours but the spring will be ours," he said. "What they (the police) do, it only makes people angry. This generation has no fear."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Science News Roundup: New DARP in drugs show promise and China releases space probes' first image and more

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Australian Open day one; Jimmy Butler helps Heat knock off Knicks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win on home fieldTom Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giv...

UPDATE 5-Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 bln bet, car payments pledge

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payme...

2021 a ‘crucial year’ for climate change, UN chief tells Member States

Antnio Guterres was speaking to Member States meeting as part of the preparations towards the latest annual UN climate conference, known as COP26, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. Originally scheduled for last year, i...

South Africa to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in steps to assess effectiveness

South Africa will roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine in a stepped manner to assess its effectiveness in preventing severe illness, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the co-chair of South Africas Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021