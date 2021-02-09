Left Menu

Five rescued after house collapse in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:55 IST
Five rescued after house collapse in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five people were rescued after a house collapsed in Sadar Bazar area of North Delhi on Tuesday morning, fire service officials said.

A call about the house collapse was received at around 10.30 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

Five people have been rescued so far, of which three are in a critical state, he said, adding that search operations are underway.

