Left Menu

Four serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza virus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:23 IST
Four serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza virus

Four serological samples of bird droppings collected from Delhi zoo have been found positive for the Avian influenza virus, authorities said on Tuesday.

The National Zoological Park (NZP) in the capital said the samples found positive for the virus were collected from four different points at the zoo and sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, by the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) of Delhi on February 3.

In an official statement, the NZP said all safety measures are being taken and the zoo shall continue to remain closed.

''All safety measures and protocols of Central Zoo Authority (CZA), Ministry of Environment and AHD, Delhi government, related to avian influenza are strictly being adhered to and constant monitoring is being done by the field staff and a team of veterinarians in the zoo.

''Furthermore, birds in captivity and free ranging birds are behaving normal as per reports and all possible prophylactic measures and drills related to disinfection are regularly being taken,'' the NZP said.

It said that surveillance will continue, and samples collected would be sent for further serological examinations.

''The zoo is already closed and will continue furthermore,'' it added.

Earlier, six serological samples from the National Zoological Park sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal, on January 19 were found negative for the avian influenza virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza

Seven serological samples of birds collected from the National Zoological Park in the national capital have been found positive for avian influenza Bird flu, zoo authorities informed on Tuesday. 7 serological samples of droppings of birds a...

Alpine skiing-Bad weather wipes out world championships for second day

Bad weather thwarted attempts to start the Alpine skiing world championships for the second day in a row on Tuesday with the womens super-G called off due to fog.The skiers were kept waiting as fog shrouded the upper parts of the Olympia de...

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said on Tuesday, dismissing as unlikely an alternate theory that the virus...

LS likely to take up three bills to replace ordinances in first part of budget session

By Pragya Kaushika The Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha met on Tuesday and decided that three of the four ordinances, which have to be replaced with bills, will be taken up in the first half of budget session and the remaining one o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021