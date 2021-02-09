French Ambassador visits RSS headquarters

Ambassador of France in IndiaEmmanuel Lenain on Tuesday visited the RSS headquarters here,sources said.

He also visited the Nagpur Metro project with adelegation.

Lenain visited the headquarters of the RashtriyaSwayamsevak Sangh, organization sources said without givingmore details.

A delegation led by the ambassador also visited theNagpur Metro project, which has been partly funded by theFrench development agency AFD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)