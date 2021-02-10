Minimum temperatures settle above normal in Punjab, Haryana

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, the Meteorological department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 9.4 deg C while minimum temperatures at Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 7.8 deg C and 8.4 deg C, respectively.

Pathankot (9.2 deg C), Bathinda (8.5 deg C) and Faridkot (10.2 deg C) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius while Hisar settled at 8.2 deg C as its minimum.

Karnal (7.8 deg C), Narnaul (8 deg C), Rohtak (11.6 deg C), Bhiwani (11.7 deg C) and Sirsa (8.3 deg C) also recorded above normal minimums. PTI SUN HDA

