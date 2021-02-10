Left Menu

DDA approves draft 'Green Development Area' policy for sustainable development

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:23 IST
DDA approves draft 'Green Development Area' policy for sustainable development

The DDA on Wednesday approved a draft policy that provides a comprehensive framework for defining minimum land area required for green development and ensuring seamless development of infrastructure with sustainability, officials said.

The call was taken during a meeting of the highest decision-making body of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairman of the urban body.

''The Authority approved the draft 'Green Development Area' or 'GDA policy' to provide an integrated framework for development of lands falling in the designated green belt and Low Density Residential Area (LDRA) as per the Master Plan of Delhi 2021. The same shall be processed under Section 11 A of DD Act,'' the DDA said in a statement.

The policy will now be put in the public domain for inviting objections or suggestions, officials said.

The objection and suggestions shall be placed before the Board of Enquiry and Hearing (BOEH). As per the recommendations of BOEH, the same shall be placed before the Authority for a final approval before being forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for notification, they said.

''The policy will encourage 'green development' and will ensure seamless development of infrastructure and road network within and around GDA,'' it said.

Under the draft policy, a three-rung approach for development of lands falling under GDA has been adopted, namely Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3, the officials said.

The policy provides a comprehensive framework defining minimum land area required for green development, i.e for Grade 1 category, the minimum plot area required is 600 sqm; for Grade 2 it is 4,000 sqm; and 10,000 sqm for Grade 3, the statement said.

Accordingly, the FAR (floor area ratio) have also been prescribed depending on proposed grade of development ranging from 5 in case of Grade 1; 20 for Grade 2; and an FAR of 60 for Grade 3, it added.

''The policy allows for incentivised development on agglomerated land parcels of bigger size. It also enumerates permissible uses, activities, mix of activities, parking and other mandatory provisions,'' it said.

For instance, in Grade 3 category, a wide range of activities such as higher education campuses (including vocational training), non-polluting work centres, like cyber and knowledge industry, research and development, agro processing and packaging, cold storage, green houses, convention and exhibition centres, concert spaces, stadia, cultural performance spaces, museums, art galleries, have been allowed, the DDA said.

The GDA policy is primarily a green-oriented development characterised by large wooded and landscaped areas. The mandatory wooded area shall be increased as per the grade change, with minimum 45 per cent of the plot area, in case of Grade 3 development, it added.

''All the parameters related to green buildings, green infrastructure and zero-discharge complexes will have to be adopted while undertaking development of the land by the respective land owners. Incentives and disincentives for not adhering to the green ratings' schemes approved thereunder has been prescribed,'' it said.

This shall ensure a composite and sustainable development in the areas covered under the GDA policy, officials said.

Besides, the Authority also approved a proposal for change of land use from 'recreational' to 'utility' (U4) of 10.99 acres area for establishment of solid waste management facilities (for processing of construction and demolition waste) at Tehkhand, official said.

''For better utilisation of land resources, a proposal for use of vacant and unallotted nursery school sites and plots, for other uses was also approved during the meeting today,'' the DDA said.

These vacant nursery school sites can now be earmarked for uses allowed as part of neighbourhood facilities, it said.

''The sites can be allotted for primary school and senior secondary school as per the prescribed CBSE norms on its own, or by way of amalgamation of adjacent plots in the layout plan as a first priority. The residential use may also be allowed in case of nursery school sites sandwiched between the residential plots by modifying the layout plans,'' it added.

Besides, in view of the COVID-19 scenario and demand from various quarters, the time period for completing construction on residential, commercial, industrial and institutional plots allotted by DDA has been extended to December 31, 2022 in all surviving leases where construction has not been completed within the stipulated time period on payment of composition fee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee's condition like a cat, not 'Royal Bengal Tiger': Dilip Ghosh

By Suchitra Mukherjee Taking a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said she is not a Royal Bengal Tiger but her condition has become like a cat.Speaking to ...

BoE's Bailey warns EU not to pick a fight on finance

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged the European Union on Wednesday not to pick a fight with Britain over its huge financial services industry after Brexit, and said the bloc was demanding more of London than of other trade partner...

U.S. sells illicit Iranian fuel, another seized cargo on the way

The United States has sold more than a million barrels of Iranian fuel seized under its sanctions program last year, a Department of Justice official said, as another ship with intercepted Iranian crude oil sails to a U.S. port.The seizures...

Biden to speak on Myanmar coup on Wednesday, expected to announce sanctions

President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order to sanction those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar when he speaks about the U.S. response to the takeover at 1 p.m. ET 1800 GMTon Wednesday, said two people familiar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021