Court cancels bail of two key accused in Solar panel case

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:25 IST
A court here on Thursdaycancelled the bail granted to two key accused in themulti-crore solar panel scam-- Saritha S Nair and BijuRadhakrishnan, after they failed to appear citing healthreasons.

The court ordered them to be present onFebruary25when the judgment would be delivered. If they fail to appear,the two should be arrested and produced in court, JudicialFirst Class Magistrate Nimmi KK said in her order.

The court was to deliver the judgment on Thursday.

However, since the accused did not turn up, thepronouncementhad to be postponed.

As per the complaint filed by Kozhikode native AbdulMajeed with the Kasaba police in 2012, thetwo accused hadtaken Rs 42.70 lakh from him for providing franchise in theircompany besides installing solar panels in his office andhouse.

But neither the contract was executed nor the moneyrefunded, the complainant stated.

Biju Radhakrishanan and Saritha are the first andsecond accused respectively in the case, trial of which beganon January 25, 2018.

As many as 36 witnesses were examined during thetrial that concluded in October 2018.

B Mani Menon, who forged fake documents, is the thirdaccused in the case.

Saritha and her accomplice Biju Radhakrishnan hadcheated many people of crores of rupees promising to instalsolar panels and offering franchise and jobs in their company,Team Solar Renewable Energy Solutions Company.PTI Corr UD BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

