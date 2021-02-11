Left Menu

3 North American river otter pups born at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three North American river otter pups.The February 5 birth was the first for their mother, Zinnia, the zoos communication director, Ron Magill, said in a news release.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:48 IST
3 North American river otter pups born at Zoo Miami
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three North American river otter pups.

The February 5 birth was the first for their mother, Zinnia, the zoo's communication director, Ron Magill, said in a news release. It was also the first birth of this species at the zoo.

The pups were born in a secluded den in the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit and are being well cared for by their first-time mother, Magill said.

It is still too early to determine their genders, he said.

Zinnia arrived at Zoo Miami from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island where she was born.

She and her pups will remain isolated behind the scenes to ensure they have minimal disturbances while they bond and grow.

The pups' father is 5-year-old Edison, who came to Zoo Miami in October 2016 after being rescued as an orphan and hand-raised by a group called Wild Florida, the news release said.

The father is separated from Zinnia and the pups, which is also the case in the wild, Magill said. Males do no participate in rearing the babies.

North American river otters are are found in a variety of fresh water habitats throughout much of the US and Canada.

They can grow up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) and typically weigh between 12 (5.4 kilograms) and 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms).

RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Along with Harbhajan and Kedar, Maxwell, Smith in top bracket for IPL auction

Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, along with Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction in Chennai on Februar...

Pelosi aims to finish COVID-19 relief by month's end

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill by the end of February.As House committees worked to cobb...

UK's Duchess Meghan says pain caused by tabloid paper runs deep

Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday the pain caused by the Mail on Sunday newspaper and its publisher ran deep, saying the courts had held them to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices.After a judge ruled the...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests, sanctions loom

Myanmars new junta leader on Thursday called on civil servants to return to work and urged people to stop mass gatherings to avoid spreading coronavirus, as a sixth day of protests against him and his coup spanned the Southeast Asian countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021