Trial run of Haryana's 'Dial 112' emergency helpline Panchkula, Gurgaon districts

The trial run of the Haryana government's centralised emergency response and support system (CSERC) 'Dial 112' was started on Thursday in Panchkula and Gurgaon districts, and about 11,640 calls were received on the helpline. This service will soon be started across Haryana, Home Minister Anil Vij said. The CSERC's centralised telephone number will be for emergency complaints concerning police, fire, health and road accidents. Vij said that under this project of the state police, as many as 630 new SUVs costing around Rs 94 crore will be made available.

Besides this, about 4,700 employees will be deployed for providing the services, he said, as per an official statement. For the smooth functioning of this system, a new building has been constructed at Panchkula at a cost of around Rs 40 crore. The home minister said that two vehicles per police station will be made available for speedy response to emergencies.

Vij said that four language experts -- Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanvi -- will be appointed in call centres to deal with complaints.

After receiving calls, these language expert teams will forward the message to the response team, which will ensure to reach the complainant within 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas, the statement said.

