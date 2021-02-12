Strong tremors felt in Indian capital of Delhi, Srinagar

Strong tremors felt in Indian capital of Delhi, SrinagarReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:53 IST
Strong tremors were felt in parts of Northern India including the capital city of New Delhi and as far as Srinagar, Reuters witnesses said late on Friday.
The intensity of the earthquake was not immediately clear from official agencies.
