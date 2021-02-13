Left Menu

DRDO's current manpower grossly insufficient for committed R&D projects: Parliamentary panel

The committee note that the current manpower is grossly insufficient for committed RD projects, it said.The DRDO works under the Defence ministry only.The committee said more effective measures should be taken by the Defence Ministry to augment the workforce in the DRDO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:56 IST
DRDO's current manpower grossly insufficient for committed R&D projects: Parliamentary panel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The DRDO's current manpower is grossly insufficient for committed research and development projects and the Defence Ministry should take effective measures to augment the workforce, stated a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Friday.

In its reply to the committee, the Defence Ministry said the Finance Ministry on April 24 last year had approved the proposal to augment the manpower in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) by 436 posts. The report also said the Finance Ministry has advised the Defence Ministry to take fresh approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on creation of two senior posts -- chief executive and chief construction engineer -- at the DRDO.

While the Standing Committee expressed its happiness about approval regarding 436 posts and proposal on creation of two new posts, the panel said it has not been ''clearly apprised'' about the progress made on increasing manpower.

''The issue of augmentation of manpower especially of scientists in the Defence Research and Development Organisation is of vital importance given that DRDO has been managing with same authorisation in spite of more than six-fold increase in outlay from 9th to 13th plan,'' said the committee's report tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Presently, the authorised strength of scientists in DRDO is 7,353 while their existing strength 7,068, the report noted.

''The percentage of scientists in DRDO is 30 per cent of the total strength of DRDO... The committee note that the current manpower is grossly insufficient for committed R&D projects,'' it said.

The DRDO works under the Defence ministry only.

The committee said more effective measures should be taken by the Defence Ministry to augment the workforce in the DRDO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Empty stadium better than one filled with silent fans, say Lyles

It would be better to compete in an empty stadium at the Tokyo Olympics than one where spectators would be forced to sit in silence, American 200 meters world champion Noah Lyles said on Friday.Lyles, who will compete indoors for the first ...

Trump lawyers accuse Democrats of double standard in impeachment trial

Donald Trumps lawyers at his impeachment trial on Friday accused Democrats of a double standard for prosecuting him on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot last month after using combative language themselves. Trump is on trial...

Friendly fire erupts as economists spar over U.S. stimulus

Its not surprising U.S. President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus emergency plan touched off concerns that a gusher of federal spending on the possible eve of a vaccine-fueled economic take-off might lead to inflation.What is surprising...

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to the denuclearization of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021