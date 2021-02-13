One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Nagpur

A 27-year-old woman was killed and her friend grievously injured when a truck hit their two-wheeler on Wardha Road in Nagpur of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place in front of Central Institute for Cotton Research (ICAR) at around 12.30 am on Saturday, when a truck brushed past the two-wheeler while trying to overtake it, an official from Beltarodi police station said.

Ritika Manohar Vedwal, who was riding pillion, fell and got crushed under the rear wheels of the truck, while her friend Goldi Sanjay Umre (30) was seriously injured, the official said.

A native of New Delhi, Vedwal was pursuing a Law degree in Nagpur, he said.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, while the injured man is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

An offence under sections 304 (a)(causing death by negligence) and other provisions of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered by the Beltarodi police.

