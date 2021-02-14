Left Menu

Petrol with additives cross Rs 100 mark in Maharashtra's Parbhani district

Hence, the investment in buying fuel has also gone up, Bhedsurkar said.The transportation cost for fuel stands at nearly 21 paise a litre now, he added.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:49 IST
The rate of petrol with additives has crossed the Rs 100 mark for a litre in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Sunday morning, an office bearer of a petrol dealers' association said.

After a 28 paise rise on Sunday morning, the per-litre rate of petrol with additives for retail sale crossed Rs 100.

Parbhani District Petrol Dealers' Association President Amol Bhedsurkar told PTI, ''The rates of petrol with additives in Parbhani has reached to 100.16 rupees for one litre. The cost of unleaded petrol is 97.38 here.'' The cost of petrol in Parbhani is one of the costliest in Maharashtra. The cost is higher due to longer distance of transportation.

Fuel in Parbhani comes from Manmad in the Nashik district, which is at a distance of 340 km.

''We need Rs 3,000 extra for every tanker if prices go up by 10 paise. Hence, the investment in buying fuel has also gone up,'' Bhedsurkar said.

The transportation cost for fuel stands at nearly 21 paise a litre now, he added.

