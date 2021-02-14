Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

The minimum temperatures on Sunday hovered above normal limits in Punjab and Haryana.

According to the Meteorological department officials here, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures of 9.6 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Adampur (10.4 degrees Celsius), Halwara (10.6 degrees Celsius), Pathankot (10.9 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (9.8 degrees Celsius), Gurdaspur (7.8 degrees Celsius) and Faridkot (11 degrees Celsius) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Hisar was 8.3 degrees Celsius. Karnal (8.6 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (9.8 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (11.1 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (9.5 degrees Celsius) too recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

According to the Meteorological department, fog engulfed many places in the region including Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot and Gurdaspur on Sunday morning. PTI SUN RHL

