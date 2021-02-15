Left Menu

Uttarakhand calamity: Three more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 53

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:55 IST
Uttarakhand calamity: Three more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 53
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

Three more bodies were recovered on Monday from the flood-ravaged Tapovan tunnel, taking the toll in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 53.

The bodies were recovered this morning from the Adit tunnel at the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad project site, Chamoli District Magistrate, Swati S Bhadauria, told PTI.

Rescue efforts are now underway at the Silt Flushing Tunnel (SFT) only with the help of excavators as a camera or a pipe cannot be inserted due to mounds of sludge and water choking it, the district magistrate said.

The SFT at Tapovan where drilling was completed on Saturday night in the hope of inserting a camera to locate those believed to be trapped inside is also badly choked with slush and water, she said.

Rescue or recovery is possible only with the help of excavators now, she said.

Officials said over 150 people still remain missing after the February 7 devastation, possibly triggered by an avalanche in the upper reaches of the Alaknanda river system. A surge of water in Dhauliganga and Rishiganga rivers had ripped through two hydel projects.

Asked about the chances of survival of those missing or trapped, the district magistrate said, ''We must always try to be hopeful when the circumstances are adverse.'' Around 30 people, who were at work inside the tunnel when the flashflood occurred, are believed to be trapped inside the SFT at Tapovan.

The last rites of those pulled out dead after DNA sampling and other formalities have also been going on and compensation cheques are also being distributed among the next of kin of the deceased.

Families of those from outside Chamoli district killed in the tragedy are being paid compensation of Rs 4 lakh each through bankers cheques by the concerned district administration.

Over 500 ration kits carrying foodgrains and essentials have already been distributed among residents of over a dozen villages that were cut off from the district headquarters following the disaster that struck a week ago.

Electricity supply has been restored in all affected villages except Pang where solar lanterns have been provided to residents for the time being, she said.

The agencies involved in the Tapovan rescue work include the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.PTI ALM DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada launches 58-nation initiative to stop arbitrary detentions

Canada on Monday launched a 58-nation initiative to stop countries from detaining foreign citizens for diplomatic leverage, a practice that Ottawa and Washington say China and others are using.Foreign ministers signed a non-binding declarat...

India-Japan partnership has central place in modernisation, development efforts: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday said a closer India-Japan partnership is most natural and has had a central place in Indias modernisation and development efforts. It has long been involved in expansion of our economic a...

End of lockdown? UK's Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the health minister said death and hospital admission numbers were still t...

HCL Tech inks pact with IIT Kanpur to strengthen capabilities in cybersecurity

HCL Technologies on Monday said it has inked an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur IITK to collaborate in the area of cybersecurity. As part of the pact, the IT company will work with C3iHub, a specialised cybersecurit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021