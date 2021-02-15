Bengal: Hiranandani Group to set up logistics and data centre

Mumbai-based Hiranandani Groupon Monday said it will set up an integrated logistics and datacentre park with an aggregated investment of around Rs 10,000crore.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire100-acre land at Uttarpara in Hooghly district from HindustanMotors to set up the integrated logistics and data centrepark.

Two group companies -GreenBase and Yotta- will developthe project.

''The combined investment by the group and theircustomers is estimated to cross Rs 10,000 crore,'' a companystatement said.

The first facility of industrial and logistics parkwill be ready by June 2022 and the first data centre by 2023,it said.

GreenBase will deliver a modern and self-sustainableecosystem, consisting of three-million sq. feet of industrialand warehousing space, while Yotta will involve in thedevelopment of six hyper-connected data centre buildings,according to the statement.

The data centre will be capable to serve the entireeastern region, it said.

''Kicking off this project would not have been possiblewithout the tremendous support of West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee. The state is the gateway to the east. It isan ideal hub for logistics and industrial development withexcellent road, rail and riverine connectivity,'' the group CEODarshan Hiranandani said.

The announcement comes ahead of the West BengalAssembly elections, due in April-May.

Speaking on the proposed project by the group, thechief minister said, ''It is encouraging for West Bengal. Weare ready to offer all the support.'' Echoing Banerjee, West Bengal Industrial DevelopmentCorporation chairman Rajiva Sinha said, ''We are glad to heartheir investment announcement. We will offer all theassistance to the project.'' Hiranandani said the data centre business will benefitfrom the digitisation revolution, the upcoming 'SiliconValley' at New Town in Rajarhat, the fibre connectivity onland and the new submarine cable coming up at Tajpur.

