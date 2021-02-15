Left Menu

Bengal: Hiranandani Group to set up logistics and data centre

feet of industrialand warehousing space, while Yotta will involve in thedevelopment of six hyper-connected data centre buildings,according to the statement.The data centre will be capable to serve the entireeastern region, it said.Kicking off this project would not have been possiblewithout the tremendous support of West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee. Weare ready to offer all the support. Echoing Banerjee, West Bengal Industrial DevelopmentCorporation chairman Rajiva Sinha said, We are glad to heartheir investment announcement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:49 IST
Bengal: Hiranandani Group to set up logistics and data centre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai-based Hiranandani Groupon Monday said it will set up an integrated logistics and datacentre park with an aggregated investment of around Rs 10,000crore.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire100-acre land at Uttarpara in Hooghly district from HindustanMotors to set up the integrated logistics and data centrepark.

Two group companies -GreenBase and Yotta- will developthe project.

''The combined investment by the group and theircustomers is estimated to cross Rs 10,000 crore,'' a companystatement said.

The first facility of industrial and logistics parkwill be ready by June 2022 and the first data centre by 2023,it said.

GreenBase will deliver a modern and self-sustainableecosystem, consisting of three-million sq. feet of industrialand warehousing space, while Yotta will involve in thedevelopment of six hyper-connected data centre buildings,according to the statement.

The data centre will be capable to serve the entireeastern region, it said.

''Kicking off this project would not have been possiblewithout the tremendous support of West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee. The state is the gateway to the east. It isan ideal hub for logistics and industrial development withexcellent road, rail and riverine connectivity,'' the group CEODarshan Hiranandani said.

The announcement comes ahead of the West BengalAssembly elections, due in April-May.

Speaking on the proposed project by the group, thechief minister said, ''It is encouraging for West Bengal. Weare ready to offer all the support.'' Echoing Banerjee, West Bengal Industrial DevelopmentCorporation chairman Rajiva Sinha said, ''We are glad to heartheir investment announcement. We will offer all theassistance to the project.'' Hiranandani said the data centre business will benefitfrom the digitisation revolution, the upcoming 'SiliconValley' at New Town in Rajarhat, the fibre connectivity onland and the new submarine cable coming up at Tajpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held

Two drug peddlers werearrested in Odishas Jajpur district after 10 gram of brownsugar worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from their possession, policesaid on Monday.Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnellaunched a search operation at Panik...

Variants-wary Germany turns back 5,000 at border

German authorities say police have turned back some 5,000 people at the countrys borders with the Czech Republic and Austrias Tyrol region since tight controls were introduced on Sunday.Germany imposed checks to slow the spread of the Briti...

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

Congos President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the latest in a series of moves aimed at sidelining his predecessor Joseph Kabila....

Toolkit case: Lawyer, green activist move HC for transit bail

An advocate and an environmentalactivist on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking transitanticipatory bail after they were named as suspects in a casefiled by the Delhi police with regard to the toolkit sharedby climate activist Greta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021