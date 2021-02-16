Odisha relaxes land holding limit for industry

The Odisha government hasrelaxed the land ceiling limit, allowing companies to purchase100 acres of private land in urban areas for setting upindustries.

According to the notification issued by the Revenueand Disaster Management (R&DM) Department on Monday, afternegotiation with land owners, private players can now purchaseland up to 500 acres against the earlier cap of 200 acres ofdry land or equivalent areas of irrigated land or wetland inrural areas.

Private companies can now buy 100 acres in urban areaswhich was earlier limited to 50 acres, R&DM secretary B PSethi said.

''This is being done as a proactive measure for quickand seamless development of industrialisation in the state,''Sethi said.

As acquiring land for industries is one of theproblems which investors usually face, the state governmenthas taken this step to help the corporate sector, he said.

Earlier, while addressing a meeting of the UtkalChamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), industries secretaryHemant Sharma had said that the state will modify the IPR toimprove ease of doing business in Odisha and make thingseasier for investors.

