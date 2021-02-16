Left Menu

After year-long delay due to COVID-19, work begins on key road in Greater Noida

After a delay of almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction work on a key route in Greater Noida started on Tuesday which is set to benefit thousands of local commuters, area MLA Dhirendra Singh said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After a delay of almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction work on a key route in Greater Noida started on Tuesday which is set to benefit thousands of local commuters, area MLA Dhirendra Singh said. The over 10-km road stretch being built between Kasna and Khareli Hafizpur in the bordering district of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh is being constructed for Rs 7.24 crore, he said.

The BJP leader said the route connects several districts with Greater Noida and work on it was pending for a long time because of which thousands of daily commuters were constantly suffering.

''Although, this route was approved by the state government's road planning fund a year ago, but due to financial crisis in the pandemic period, funds for the above route could not be released. But due to the above route being a busy one, it has been approved now,'' Singh said at the launch of the construction work from Sirsa village.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated development works done in Dhak and Dhanori villages in his constituency of Greater Noida-Jewar at a cost of Rs 45 lakh close to the upcoming international Greenfield airport.

