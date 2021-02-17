Left Menu

Robot gliders probe huge iceberg's impact on penguin island's ecosystem

"They could become lodged in bays or obstruct routes of penguins out to their feeding grounds." Scientists with the BAS and Britain's National Oceanography Centre said they were launching two 1.5-metre-long (5-foot-long) submersible gliders to gather evidence of how the freshwater melting off the ice is affecting the surrounding seawater. The battery-powered robots will measure water salinity, temperature and chlorophyll content, periodically popping out of the water to transmit data and receive instructions by satellite from Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:30 IST
Robot gliders probe huge iceberg's impact on penguin island's ecosystem
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

For the next four months, robotic submersible vehicles will swim the frigid, choppy waters around South Georgia island, gathering evidence to determine whether a massive Antarctic iceberg might have harmed wildlife there, scientists said Wednesday.

The iceberg, known as A68a, approached the South Atlantic island as a single block of more than 4,000 square kilometers (1,545 square miles) in December, then began breaking into enormous chunks that have since swirled around the island on counter-clockwise currents. Even broken up, A68a and its baby bergs could still disrupt the local environment, said Geraint Tarling, an ecologist with the British Antarctic Survey (BAS). The largest chunk now covers almost 900 sq km (348 square miles), about the same size as the Scottish island of Mull.

"Many of these icebergs could still go in and scour large areas of the seabed," he said. "They could become lodged in bays or obstruct routes of penguins out to their feeding grounds." Scientists with the BAS and Britain's National Oceanography Centre said they were launching two 1.5-meter-long (5-foot-long) submersible gliders to gather evidence of how the freshwater melting off the ice is affecting the surrounding seawater.

The battery-powered robots will measure water salinity, temperature, and chlorophyll content, periodically popping out of the water to transmit data and receive instructions by satellite from Britain. The gliders will also observe any impact on ocean plankton, which could ripple up the food chain, the scientists said. "We are almost nannying these things, watching over them all the time," Tarling said.

The debate is ongoing over whether A68a's initial split from the Antarctic ice shelf in 2017 was due to rising global temperatures. Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the University of Boulder in Colorado, is tracking satellite images of the berg's decomposition.

The ice appears to be disintegrating, "almost like it exploded" as the surrounding water exerts pressure, Scambos said, with a spongy layer forming that eventually becomes waterlogged and breaks off. Bergs that behave this way "are going through a process that illustrates how the edge of Antarctica could be destroyed very rapidly by warmer temperatures," Scambos said.

Tarling said A68a's rupture from Antarctica had been a natural process but said such bergs were likely to calve and drift away from the continent more frequently amid warmer temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Limited crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will open its gates to thousands of tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Pre...

Emma Stone looks unrecognizable in the first 'Cruella' poster

The first movie poster of Disneys upcoming film Cruella is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side. Raising fans excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released the poster for the company...

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.Lai is cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021