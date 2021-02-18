Left Menu

Moderate quake injures at least 10 people in central Iran

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck central Iran on Wednesday, injuring at least 10 people, Iranian media reported. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck central Iran on Wednesday, injuring at least 10 people, Iranian media reported. The state TV said the quake jolted the country of Sisakht, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital, Tehran. The reports said search and rescue teams have been deployed to the area. It said the temblor struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Sisakht is a farming area with a population of about 6,000 people; it's part of the province of Kohkiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad. There were no further details on possible damages or casualties.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

