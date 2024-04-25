Left Menu

New UK sanctions target Iranian drone industry

"The Iranian regime's dangerous attack on Israel risked thousands of civilian casualties and wider escalation in the region," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement. "Today the UK and our partners have sent a clear message – we will hold those responsible for Iran's destabilising behaviour to account." Britain also said it would introduce new bans on the export of drone and missile components to Iran, seeking to limit its military capabilities. Last week, Britain imposed sanctions on Iranian military figures and organisations, in another coordinated move with the United States, following Iran's action against Israel.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:32 IST
New UK sanctions target Iranian drone industry

Britain on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting Iran's military drone industry, in response to Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel earlier this month.

The measures, taken in co-ordination

with the U.S. and Canada, target four businesses and two directors at a network of drone companies with the aim of limiting Iran's ability to launch drones. "The Iranian regime's dangerous attack on Israel risked thousands of civilian casualties and wider escalation in the region," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

"Today the UK and our partners have sent a clear message – we will hold those responsible for Iran's destabilising behaviour to account." Britain also said it would introduce new bans on the export of drone and missile components to Iran, seeking to limit its military capabilities.

Last week, Britain imposed sanctions

on Iranian military figures and organisations, in another coordinated move with the United States, following Iran's action against Israel. Iran launched drones and fired missiles at Israel on April 13 as a retaliatory strike for the attack on its embassy compound in Damascus two weeks prior, raising the risk of further escalation in conflict in the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024