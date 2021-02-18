Left Menu

Govt to conduct joint operation to probe sulphur stench in Mpumalanga

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), together with Gert Sibande District Municipality in Mpumalanga, will visit the Sasol Secunda Operations on Thursday.

“The pollutant causes an odour nuisance even at concentrations far below those that cause health hazards. People who are sensitive to unpleasant odours are likely to experience headaches and nausea,” the department said. Image Credit: Flickr

Government will conduct a joint operation to check up on the Sasol Secunda Operations, which are believed to be the possible source of the sulphur stench experienced in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga since the weekend.

"The stench is likely a combination of elevated levels of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide. While there are many sources in the area that could be contributing to these elevated levels, the District Municipality's Air Quality Officer has been informed that the Sasol Secunda Operations is experiencing stressed conditions, as the facility started ramping up operations," the department said.

From the ambient air quality monitoring observations on the South African Air Quality Information System (SAAQIS), sulphur dioxide ambient levels, while elevated, have remained in compliance with ambient standards in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Mpumalanga.

As part of the continuous investigations, authorities are in the processes of requesting the Sasol Secunda Operations facility to account in terms of Section 30 of National Environmental Air Quality Management Act (NEMA) and to put mitigation measures in place, should they be found to be the source of the smell.

Section 30 of NEMA relates to the control of environmental incidents, such as leaks or the uncontrolled release of a hazardous substance that may cause harm to people and the environment.

Once the investigations are completed, the authorities will decide on any further course of action.

(With Inputs from South Africa Government Press Release)

