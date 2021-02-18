15-day handloom expo in Jaipur to start from Friday

Handloom units from various parts of the country will participate in a 15-day handloom expo, which will start here from Friday.

The expo will be conducted at Urban Haat, near Jalmahal here.

''The units will display various products like saree, suits, other dress material, rugs, and furnishing materials in the expo in which more than 50 stalls have been set up,'' according to a release.

The expo, organised by the industries department, will be open from 11 am to 9 pm.

