'Smart Anganwadis' to be a reality in Kerala; Rs 9 cr granted

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The humble-looking anganwadis in Kerala are all set to have a complete makeover as the state government has given the nod to convert its conventional buildings into ''smart'' structures with better amenities.

The Department of Women and Child Development has given permission for 48 anganwadis in the state to construct buildings under the Smart Anganwadi scheme, social justice minister K K Shailaja said here on Friday.

The government decided to build 'smart anganwadis' in a phased manner, replacing the existing conventional structures with an aim to provide early childhood care and make the facility more child-friendly to nurture the mental and physical development of children, she said.

''We have already decided to have a unified model for the Anganwadi to be constructed in the state from April 1, 2019.

A total of Rs nine crore has been sanctioned for the construction of 48 anganwadis,'' the minister said.

Apart from this, the share of local bodies, Rs 5.74crore, would also be used for the construction of the smart structures, she added.

According to official sources, the smart anganwadis are being designed and constructed as part of the Integrated ChildDevelopment Scheme (ICDS).

It is expected to have various amenities, ranging from study hall, kitchen, dining area, storeroom, creative zone, garden to swimming pool and outdoor play area as per the availability of land, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

