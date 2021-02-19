Left Menu

Philippines invites Indian firms to explore investment opportunities in infra sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: PR Newswire

The Philippines has invited Indian companies to explore investment opportunities in infrastructure sector such as railways, airports, shipbuilding and ports with an aim to enhance economic cooperation, industry body CII said on Friday. The opportunities were showcased by the Philippines during a business conference on India-Philippines Infrastructure Cooperation, which was held on February 18. The event was jointly organized by the Confederation of Industry (CII) and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) in coordination with the Embassy of India in the Philippines. ''The conference showcased opportunities for collaboration in the flagship infrastructure development program - Build, Build, Build (BBB) - to Indian companies,'' it said. In his presentation, Philippines Transport Minister Arthur P Tugade highlighted potential projects in the field of railways, airports, shipbuilding, ports, and urban infrastructure. He drew special attention of the participating Indian companies towards the ongoing 104 ports projects; 116 airport projects; and increasing the length of Philippine railway network, it added. Ramon M Lopez, secretary, Department of Trade and Industry, Philippines, invited Indian companies to take an active part in the BBB program. He also referred to the possible negotiation of a preferential trade agreement between India and the Philippines for enhanced market access.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

