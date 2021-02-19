PFI leader' speech 'anti-national'; will take action,says Minister

Terminga Popular Front of India(PFI)leader's speech as ''anti national'' and one with ''hate'',Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he hasasked police to take necessary action.

He was reacting to a speech by PFI General Secretary AnisAhmed on ''Popular Front Day'' at Ullal near the coastal city ofMangaluru on Thursday, during which he hit out at the BJPgovernmentat the Centre and RSS.

Alleging that PFI would continue to be targeted whileterming its arrested workers as ''heroes'', Ahmed called onfollowers and Muslims to boycott those collecting money forRam Mandir, like they did for NRC, as it was ''RSS' Mandir andnot that of Ram.'' ''(He) has spoken against the country, against the nation,against the Constitution.

It is an anti-national speech, hate speech, which istrying to create division among people of this country.

Especially, he has talked about RSS, which is one of themost patriotic organisations in the country,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the PFI leader hadtalked about the Ram Mandir, despite the SupremeCourt givingpermission for its construction.

''...PFI has shown its true colours so many times...it isthe most anti-national and irresponsible statement. I haveasked the local police to take cognisanceof the wholethingand take action,'' the minister said.

Ahmed said none of those coming to the homes and shopsasking for money for construction of the temple should begiven anything.

''....don't give even a single paise...because this is notthe mandir of Ram, it is the mandir of RSS.

Not even a single brick will go into the Ram Mandir fromMuslims' money,'' he said.

Stating that RSS was without any doubt India's ''realenemy'',Ahmed even termed it more dangerous than cancer andCOVID.

''RSS is such a virus for which there is no vaccine yet.Wewill get that vaccine and administer it at various places,'' hesaid.

Noting that there was no Hindu-Muslim problemin India andthe only one was that of RSS, the PFI leader called on thepeople to know who was from RSS in their district or Mandal.

''...know who is from RSS in your district and Mandal,justtry to know, just recognise...they are your real enemies,'' hesaid.

Ahmed alleged that riots and attacks were taking placeagainst Muslims in various parts of the country despite theMuslims ''giving away'' the Babri Masjid land for constructionof the temple and hit out at the community's intellectualleaders who had advocated giving it away and called them''bewakoofs (fools)''.

