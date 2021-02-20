Left Menu

Indonesian capital slammed by monsoon floods, more than 1,000 forced to evacuate

People posted photos on social media of residents wading through shoulder-high muddy waters, cars almost entirely submerged, and search teams evacuating elderly residents in rubber dinghies in the peak of the monsoon season. "Two hundred neighbourhoods have been affected, according to the latest data," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told local television early on Saturday, adding that more than two dozen evacuation centres have been prepared across the city.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:17 IST
Indonesian capital slammed by monsoon floods, more than 1,000 forced to evacuate

Severe flooding across several areas in the Indonesian capital forced more than a thousand people to flee their homes on Saturday, with the country’s meteorology agency warning the conditions were set to continue for the next week.

Some 1,380 Jakarta residents were evacuated from southern and eastern areas of the city, home to 10 million people, after floodwaters reached up to 1.8 meters high in some areas, said Sabdo Kurnianto, the acting head of Jakarta's disaster mitigation agency in a statement. He said no casualties had been reported. People posted photos on social media of residents wading through shoulder-high muddy waters, cars almost entirely submerged, and search teams evacuating elderly residents in rubber dinghies in the peak of the monsoon season.

"Two hundred neighbourhoods have been affected, according to the latest data," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told local television early on Saturday, adding that more than two dozen evacuation centres have been prepared across the city. "The rain has stopped, but water from other areas is still affecting Jakarta. Hopefully it won’t hit the city centre and when the water recedes people can resume their activities."

The floods come at a time when Indonesia is already grappling with the highest caseload and death tally from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia and an economic recession. Indonesia’s meteorology agency (BMKG) has warned the heaviest rain of the season may fall in and around the densely populated capital in the coming days, with extreme weather, including heavy rain, thunder and strong winds, expected throughout next week.

"These are critical times that we need to be aware of," said Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of BMKG. "Jakarta and its surrounding areas are still in the peak period of the rainy season, which is estimated to continue until the end of February or early March."

The BMKG said Jakarta would be on alert for the next four days with data from the meteorology agency showing intense rainfall in the past 24 hours with the area of Pasar Minggu, in Jakarta’s south, recording 226 millimeters of rain since Friday. (Additional reporting by Angie Teo; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden believes US will be approaching normalcy by end of this year

President Joe Biden has said that he believes the US will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year as the country races to deliver coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans.Biden on Friday toured a manufacturing facility of Pfize...

Soccer-Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has run its course in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said. The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter mo...

WRAPUP 4-Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, writers and poets, and transport workers among those coming out to demand an end to military rule and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ot...

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021