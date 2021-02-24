Left Menu

Copper futures fall on weak demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Copper futures on Wednesday slipped 0.73 per cent to Rs 700.70 per kg as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for the March delivery eased by Rs 5.15, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 700.70 per kg in a business turnover of 5,851 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.

