Left Menu

Rela Hospital Launching EBUS to Diagnose Lung Diseases

Rela Hospital is one of the very few in the city to have this technology.Endobronchial ultrasound EBUS has emerged as an alternative minimally invasive method and has made redundant the surgical procedure of thoracoscopy for diagnosis or mediastinal staging of lung cancer.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:25 IST
Rela Hospital Launching EBUS to Diagnose Lung Diseases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India Rela Hospital, a Multi Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai, has launched EBUS (Endobronchial Ultrasound) Bronchoscopy service. Rela Hospital is one of the very few in the city to have this technology.

Endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) has emerged as an alternative minimally invasive method and has made redundant the surgical procedure of thoracoscopy for diagnosis or mediastinal staging of lung cancer. The main indications of EBUS include primary diagnosis, staging and restaging of lung cancer, Lymphoma, the staging of extrathoracic malignancies and the diagnosis of granulomatous/infective disease.

Professor Mohamed Rela Chairman – Rela Hospital, said ''These are newer interventional pulmonology procedures. We take pride in being able to offer our patients the latest technology and innovation. The EBUS procedure now allows us to provide patients a quicker way for diagnosing cancers and other diseases of the airway and lungs." It all started with a 57 yr. old Male, from Chennai, a case of Post Hepatitis C Cirrhosis of liver & possible Hepato-cellular Carcinoma; who has been advised for a liver transplant. He has been found to have a few indefinite small nodules and atelectatic bands in lung CT scan with some mediastinal nodes. The dilemma for the clinical team was, it could be lung metastasis, in that case, the life-changing surgery may not be possible.

DR. ROY, Clinical Lead, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, decided to take a histo-pathological sample by obtaining a biopsy of the left hilar lymph node. "This helped in identifying the issue at hand and the EBUS (Endobronchial Ultrasound) Bronchoscope procedure only could able to achieve diagnosis with minimal invasion. EBUS has brought in a sea change towards the diagnostic/ staging process for suspect Lung Cancer. The procedure in Rela Hospital is done under conscious sedation without making the patient completely anesthetized and thus avoiding the possible side effects of full anesthesia and also avoiding a higher cost for anesthesia being practiced in fine other hospitals. Immediate Rapid On-Site Evaluation (ROSE) at the endoscopy room itself by our Pathologist confirmed that there are no malignant cells seen in the lymphatic tissue background of the biopsy material bring great joy and relief to the patient's relatives." Hospital also mentioned that this is a daycare procedure and the patient is discharged the same day. Rela Hospital is currently doing about 3-4 such procedures every week.

The above patient now is back to his usual routine and being prepared for his proposed liver transplant. Complete evaluation at the Pathology dept also confirmed the absence of malignancy in the patient's mediastinal lymph node biopsy material.

Similarly, an international patient, who had undergone a liver transplant 3 years ago has returned with a lung mass in the left lung. A CT-guided transthoracic fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy of the lung turned out to be non-diagnostic. That patient also underwent the EBUS bronchoscopy procedure and FNA biopsy via EBUS returned as malignancy by ROSE method immediately during the procedure and confirmed later on also as Lung Cancer on detailed analysis. Here also, EBUS bronchoscopy has brought an edge in diagnosis and staging the Lung Cancer which the standard CT guided biopsy failed to achieve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emami ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana for newly launched soaps, hand washes

New Delhi, Feb 25 PTI FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for newly launched soaps and hand washes.Emami Ltd begins 2021 with a significant endorsement deal as it sign...

EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout - (A)

European Union leaders are gathering Thursday to try to inject new energy into the blocs lagging coronavirus vaccination efforts as concern mounts that new variants might spread faster than authorities can adapt.The leaders will meet via vi...

Debilitating 'long-COVID' may have severe health, social impacts - WHO

Thousands of COVID-19 patients continue to suffer serious, debilitating and lingering symptoms many months after their initial bout of infection, with major social, health and economic consequences, European health experts said on Thursday....

Rights group to hold online discussion on political freedom in Tibet, East Turkistan, HK on Feb 28

A pro-Tibet group named Global Alliance For Tibet and Persecuted Minorities GMPM has scheduled a panel discussion on February 28 to highlight the ongoing human right abuses in Tibet, East Turkistan and Hong Kong. The topic for the online di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021