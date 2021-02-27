Lakhs take dip in Ganga on Maghi Purnima

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country took a dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Saturday. Devotees had begun to gather at the famous ghat from Friday itself for a bath in the river on the occasion which has a special religious significance for Hindus.

According to teerth-purohits, taking a bath in the Ganga on the occasion of Maghi Purnima gives one as many spiritual benefits as 10,000 Ashwamedha Yagnas.

Though the notification for a COVID-delayed Kumbh Mela has not been issued yet, it would have been the fourth important bathing day on Saturday if the event was held on time.

The devotees said they prayed to mother Ganga for the wellbeing of their families and for freeing the world from the coronavirus pandemic.

The mela area was divided into nine zones and 23 sectors for the smooth conduct of Maghi Purnima snan.

