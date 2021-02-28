Research scholar of National Chemical Lab found killed in Pune

A 30-year-old research scholar of the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory has been found killed here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.

Some locals spotted the body in Sus area on Saturday and alerted the police.

Advertisement

''The police rushed to the spot and the deceased was later identified as Sudarshan Pandit, a research scholar at the NCL. His face was smashed with a stone,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh told PTI.

He was a native of Jalna and was staying in Sutarwadi area here with his brother, the official said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway into it, he added.

The NCL, located in Pashan area of Pune, is a research and development organisation of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) which focuses on chemistry, biology and chemical engineering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)