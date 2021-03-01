Left Menu

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on KIIFB 'utter

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:14 IST
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on KIIFB 'utter

foolishness', says Kerala minister Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI)Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Monday took exception to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), saying what she said about the institution was ''utter foolishness''.

Isaac said the union minister has ''no understanding'' of the issues mentioned and people expect a little bit ''more standard'' and ''serious attitude'' from a person occupying that post.

''What she said about KIIFB and the state budget is utter foolishness.Her words prove that she has not only failed to do her homework, but she also has no understanding of the issues mentioned.The Union Finance Minister must not feel offended if I say, 'Shame on you','' Isaac said in a Facebook post.

Sitharaman had yesterday questioned the role of the KIIFB in Kerala budget making.

''I don't know what budget making is this when all the money is given to one KIIFB. What is this organisation? We also make a budget in the union government.We don't give all money to one particular agency and say, 'we'll see','' she had said during her party's public meeting at Kochi.

''The CAG has commented and criticised.... Total questionable operation.If this is budget making, no wonder Kerala is going into a debt trap.And this is a questionable affair.Corruption,'' she had said.

Isaac asked how is it possible to set aside the state's revenue for just one thing.

''Even if others say such things, a person seated in the chair of the finance minister shouldn't say such things,'' he said.

He said the CAG had claimed the income and expenditure of KIIFB was not part of the state's budget.

''When that criticism reached Sitharaman, it was turned upside down. Whoever wrote the speech for her, all I have to say is that there was no need to make a clown out of the union finance minister in this manner,'' he said.

Isaac said even the central budget had over Rs one lakh crore off-budget borrowings but KIIFB's borrowings were not ''off budget''.

''Even the NHAI borrows money to provide funds for road construction.But that was not part of the centre's income expenditure.Similarly, KIIFB is also a body corporate. We cannot accept the stance that certain things can be done by the centre but not by the state government,'' Isaac said.

He also said the statement of the union minister on the law and order situation and the corruption in Kerala ''does not deserve a response'' as even the people who attended her meeting were ''well aware of what Kerala is''.

Presenting the budget for this fiscal, Isaac had placed his bets on KIIFB to fund development projects in the state.

KIIFB was constituted by the Government as a Body Corporate financial institution in Kerala to mobilise funds for infrastructure development from outside the state revenue.

PTI RRT BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street, bond yields ease

Stocks are higher across the board in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields ease lower following several weeks of shooting higher.Traders were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. The SP 500 wa...

Nepal planning to purchase 2 million COVID-19 vaccines from India

Nepal is all set to start the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged above 55 years from March 7, the health minister has said, as the country is planning to purchase an additional 2 million doses of vaccine from India.A...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Johnson Johnsons newly authorized vaccine has started shipping, while a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus has been detected in Britain for the first time.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eik...

Police foil SAD bid to 'gherao' Punjab Assembly

Police here on Monday used water cannons to stop Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and workers from heading towards the Punjab Assembly, foiling the partys plans to gherao it in protest against the state government for its alleged failure in hono...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021