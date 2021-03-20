Left Menu

Six tigers missing at Ranthambore National Park

Two of them are cubs, national parks Field Director T C Verma said, adding that they were last seen in March and April last year. Verma said that the tigers were from different ranges. We are trying to locate the tigers, he said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six tigers are missing nearly for the past one year from the Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, according to an official. Two of them are cubs, national park's Field Director T C Verma said, adding that they were last seen in March and April last year. Snce there is no evidence of natural death or poaching, it is most likely that the tigers moved out to other forest areas," he said. Verma said that the tigers were from different ranges. "We are trying to locate the tigers," he said.

