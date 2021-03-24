Left Menu

Scientists use AI to map how the brain understands sentences

A new research involving neuroimaging and A.I., at the University of Rochester Medical Center, describes the complex network within the brain that comprehends the meaning of a spoken sentence.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:35 IST
Scientists use AI to map how the brain understands sentences
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new research involving neuroimaging and A.I., at the University of Rochester Medical Center, describes the complex network within the brain that comprehends the meaning of a spoken sentence. Have you ever wondered why you are able to hear a sentence and understand its meaning -- given that the same words in a different order would have an entirely different meaning?

"It has been unclear whether the integration of this meaning is represented in a particular site in the brain, such as the anterior temporal lobes, or reflects a more network-level operation that engages multiple brain regions," said Andrew Anderson, Ph.D., research assistant professor in the University of Rochester Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience and lead author on of the study which was published in the Journal of Neuroscience. "The meaning of a sentence is more than the sum of its parts. Take a very simple example -- 'the car ran over the cat' and 'the cat ran over the car' -- each sentence has exactly the same words, but those words have a totally different meaning when reordered."

The study is an example of how the application of artificial neural networks, or A.I., are enabling researchers to unlock the extremely complex signaling in the brain that underlies functions such as processing language. The researchers gather brain activity data from study participants who read sentences while undergoing fMRI. These scans showed activity in the brain spanning across a network of different regions -- anterior and posterior temporal lobes, inferior parietal cortex, and inferior frontal cortex.

Using the computational model InferSent -- an A.I. model developed by Facebook trained to produce unified semantic representations of sentences -- the researchers were able to predict patterns of fMRI activity reflecting the encoding of sentence meaning across those brain regions. "It's the first time that we've applied this model to predict brain activity within these regions, and that provides new evidence that contextualized semantic representations are encoded throughout a distributed language network, rather than at a single site in the brain."

Anderson and his team believe the findings could be helpful in understanding clinical conditions. "We're deploying similar methods to try to understand how language comprehension breaks down in early Alzheimer's disease. We are also interested in moving the models forward to predict brain activity elicited as language is produced. The current study had people read sentences, in the future we're interested in moving forward to predict brain activity as people might speak sentences." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Durham sign Will Young for the early part of County Championship season

Durham Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Will Young for the beginning of the 2021 County Championship season. The right-hand batsman recently made his Blackcaps Test debut at home against West Indies where he...

Both Houses of Bihar Legislature adjourned sine die

Both Houses of the Bihar Legislature were on Wednesday adjourned sine die after the completion of over a month-long budget session.Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha adjourned the Assembly sine die while acting chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh did so...

Soccer-Mancini expects N.Ireland to provide Italy's biggest test in three-match run

Italy manager Roberto Mancini expects a typically British Northern Ireland team to cause his side problems when they kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday, four months after their last game. The Azzurri begin their bid to...

Senate Republicans fail to label migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border a crisis

U.S. Senate Republicans, seeking to pressure President Joe Biden on immigration, failed on Wednesday to pass a measure labeling a recent surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border a crisis. The motion, by Senator James Inhofe, was blocked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021