Prepare Master Plan of Delhi-2041 using simple language, illustrations: Baijal to DDA officials

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday directed Delhi Development Authority officials to prepare the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD)-2041 using simple language and illustrations so that the common man can understand it easily.

Chairing a meeting of the newly reconstituted advisory council of the DDA, Baijal reviewed the draft of the Master Plan for Delhi-2041.

Advertisement

''Emphasised upon making MPD-2041 a common man's document by ensuring use of simple language along with adequate illustrations for the ease of understanding by end users,'' he tweeted after the meeting.

The draft chapters of MPD related to development of new areas through land pooling, urban regeneration, transit-oriented development among others were discussed during the meeting.

The MPD-2041 endeavours for the first time to provide all development control norms at a single place for greater coherence and ready reference, Baijal said in a series of tweets.

''It envisages multi-agency coordination and monitoring of Delhi's development during the plan period through a dynamic multi-pronged framework having a key set of performance indicators (KPIs) under the aegis of a high-powered apex committee,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)