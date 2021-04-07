Centre approves highway projects worth Rs 670 cr in Jharkhand: Gadkari

Centre approves highway projects worth Rs 670 cr in Jharkhand: GadkariPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:49 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the Centre has approved 14 highway projects worth Rs 670 crore in Jharkhand.
These projects have been sanctioned for building 127.93 km of highways.
''Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 14 Projects of 127.93 km length at a cost of 670.7 crore for the state of Jharkhand,'' Gadkari said.
The projects include strengthening and reconstruction of a section on NH-333 A in the state for 76.5 crore, besides widening of a section of NH-143 B at a cost of 81.59 crore.
In addition, the strengthening of a stretch of NH-100 in Jharkhand has been sanctioned at a cost of 18.07 crore.
The road, transport, and highways minister said widening and strengthening to 2-lane with paved shoulder, the section of National Highway between Dumka to Basukinath on NH-114 A has been sanctioned at a cost of 148.24 crore.
